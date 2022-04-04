Seven held for trying to sell tiger nails, teeth

April 4, 2022

Madikeri: The Kodagu Forest Mobile Squad personnel have arrested seven persons for attempting to sell tiger nails and teeth. The arrests were made based on a tip off.

The arrested are Naveen, Shekar, Ganesh, Yogesh, Ramesh, Doresh and Natesh. Officials recovered 17 nails, one canine tooth, six pieces of teeth, a portion of pelt, two teeth and 55 bones of a tiger. A two-wheeler used in the crime and also weapons were seized.

The incident was reported at Maruru village near Hebbale of Kushalnagar taluk. According to the Police, Ganesh and Yogesh had installed an illegal electric fence in their farmland a year ago in the village to keep the wild boars away.

However, a tiger that had come in search of prey to the village was caught in the snare and it died of shock. Later, land owners Ganesh and Yogesh sought help from other accused and buried the tiger nearby.

With an intention to extract the feline’s claws and teeth that would fetch good money, Ramesh, Natesh and Doresh visited the burial site during night hours, dug out the tiger and cut its body parts including teeth, nails and skin.

After removing the needed parts and bones, the carcass was buried again at the same spot. Later, the seven persons were trying to sell the body parts of the tiger when the CID Forest Cell officials nabbed them.

Officials visited the crime spot and retrieved the carcass of the big cat along with its skull and bones. They seized all the parts including the tiger bones, skull, nails, teeth and skin.

The raid was led under the guidance of CID Forest Cell ADGP K.V. Sharath Chandra, Madikeri CID Police Superintendent Chandrakanth and others.