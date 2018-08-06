Former PM Deve Gowda has ideal qualities as a political leader: MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Maintaining that former PM H.D. Deve Gowda has ideal qualities for a politician, MP Pratap Simha has said that District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) too does not lag far behind.

He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised by Vijayanagar 1st Stage Residents Welfare Association at Saptapadi Kalyana Mantap in Vijayanagar here yesterday.

Wondering why he was felicitated along with MLA L. Nagendra, Minister GTD, ex-MLA Vasu, retired Scientist M. Ramakrishna and Hegde of Infosys, Pratap Simha, in a lighter vein, said that perhaps this meant that he had the blessings of Congress and JD(S) leaders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Explaining the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP said that 35 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been set up in the city.

Pointing out that Modi-headed NDA Government has released Rs.11,000 crore for development of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency which he currently represents, Simha said the Passport Centre at Metagalli and a huge water tank at Vijayanagar were some of the major centre-sponsored projects in the city.

Thanking the people for electing him in the 2014 LS Polls, when he was a political novice and had no knowledge about the constituencies geography, the MP appealed the Vijayanagar citizens to re-elect him in the coming LS Polls.

District Minister GTD, in his address, thanked the residents of Vijayanagar, which forms part of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, from where he won the Assembly polls.

Stating that he had now become a Minister due to the blessings of the people, the Minister said that he would work honestly towards addressing the issues raised by the residents.

He further said that the Government was planning to celebrate this year’s Dasara in a grand manner, so as to give a fresh impetus for tourism.

Association President M.K. Nanjaiah, Vice-President C. Narayanagowda, Secretary Sudhakar Shetty, Joint Secretary P.M.S. Gowda, C.G. Murthy and others were present during the programme.