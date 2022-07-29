Foundation laid for War Memorial

July 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: At last, the 22-year-long wait for the construction of a War Memorial in city ended this morning with Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra laying the foundation stone for the Memorial at the NCC Parade Grounds adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here, in the absence of District Minister S.T. Somashekar.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra said that he felt really happy for having laid the foundation stone for the War Memorial, in memory of martyred soldiers, at the land that falls under his Constituency. Noting that scores of soldiers across the country from the three wings of our Defence Forces have sacrificed their lives while defending, safeguarding and securing our country’s borders, he said that it is something special that the War Memorial, estimated to cost Rs.1.41 crore, is coming up in Mysuru at a befitting venue.

Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath, who was also present, said it is a good development that the Memorial has come up in Mysuru.

Observing that it is the responsibility of everyone to honour all those who sacrificed their lives while defending the country, MLA Manjunath wished that the works on War Memorial completely gets over within the stipulated time.

Senior KAS Officer C.L. Ananda, Patel Puttamadaiah, owner of the stone quarry at Chamarajanagar who donated granite stones for free, A. Srinath of Chamarajanagar’s SVV Granites, who cut into shape the granite stones and transported them to the War Memorial site for free, Veteran Sergeant of Indian Air Force Mandetira N. Subramani, Lt. Col.(Rtd.) Vijaykumar and Maj. Gen.(Rtd.) K.K. Murthy were felicitated on the occasion.

Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Maj.Gen. (Rtd.) C.K. Karumbaya, who earlier served as Chairman of War Memorial Trust and Madhukar of Hindustan Groups, who supplied jelly stones to the Memorial construction for free, will be honoured at their respective homes soon.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, also an Ex-serviceman, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, City Police Commissioner Dr.Chandragupta, NCC Group Commander Col. Rakesh Menon, Air Commodore (Rtd) P. Saravanan and a number of Ex-servicemen from Mysuru, Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajangar districts were in attendance.

Earlier, priests from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Sikh religions offered prayers at the site.

The War Memorial to be built in a square shape, will be 43 ft.tall, including the 10ft. foundation, with a 5ft. high Saranath Ashoka Emblem on all four sides. The main entrance depicts the symbols of the three wings of the Defence Forces — Army, Navy and Air Force, while three sides of the Memorial will have the insignia of the Armed Forces.

A befitting honour for our war heroes

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mandetira N. Subramani, President of VeKare Ex-servciemen Trust, who played a key role in the construction of the Memorial, said that he had submitted a proposal to the State Government in the year 2000 and as well to the District Administration.

Pointing out that the then DC Basavaraju had promised land for the construction of the Memorial, that was to be built in honour of martyred soldiers, he said that he was extremely delighted that the project has seen the light of the day after 22 years of wait. The Memorial is indeed a befitting honour for our war heroes, he added.

Senior KAS officer C.L. Ananda, himself an Ex-serviceman and currently serving as BDA Secretary at Bengaluru, said that the Memorial will be entirely a concrete structure. Recalling his sustained efforts for the construction of the Memorial when he served as Assistant Commissioner at Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Additional DC, he said that the Memorial will be an educative and informative centre on our Armed Forces