Four from Mysuru receive State Rajyotsava Award

November 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Four from Mysuru city and district are among the 66 personalities who have bagged the State Rajyotsava award this year.

The names of all the awardees were announced by the Government on Sunday. As per the list, M. Swami Lingappa (Education), C.V. Keshavamurthy (Judiciary), Patnam Anantapadmanabha (Journalism) and Madali Madaiah (Social Service) are the four personalities from Mysuru who have got the award.

Reacting on getting the award, Swami Lingappa said that he had not sought any award and he was the one to believe that it would be enough if the almighty recognised his work. However, he is extremely happy that the Government has honoured him with Rajyotsava award in recognition of his service to education and societal work.

C.V. Keshavamurthy said that he has been rendering free legal service for the poor, needy and a host of organisations for years. Now he is delighted that the Government has honoured him with the award in recognition of his legal and societal service.

Patnam Anantapadmanabha said that he had not applied for any award. However, he is delighted that the Government has honoured him with the prestigious Rajyotsava award in recognition of his service in the field of Journalism. The award has made him come to light, he added.

Madali Madaiah, who has got the Rajyotsava award for social service, said he was happy that the Government has honoured him in recognition of his fight for the cause of tribals. Regretting that many displaced tribals are yet to be rehabilitated, he said that he will exert pressure on the Government for fulfilling the just demands of tribals and improving facilities in tribal hamlets.

Profiles

Swami Lingappa, aged 77 years, is a native of Harihara and has settled down in Mysuru after his retirement as a Chief Engineer of the then KEB. Being a Director of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, he has provided education for hundreds of poor students, besides engaging in social service.

He is closely associated with Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and Mata Amritanandamayi Math in city and has visited several slums, rendering help to hundreds of slum-dwellers. Besides, he has been teaching moral education for children for free.

C.V. Keshavamurthy, aged 69 years, is a resident of Vijayanagar Second Stage in city. An advocate by profession, he has also engaged himself in social service.

As an advocate, Keshava-murthy, son of late S. Venkata-krishnaiah and Sharadamma couple, has been rendering free legal aid for the poor and several organisations. He has been providing scholarship to poor and needy students for the past 27 years. Besides he has been distributing stationery and school uniforms for poor students every year.

He had also served as the Principal and a faculty of a Law College in city for eight years. He is associated with several organisations in various capacities — as President of Nanjangud Sharadamma Memorial Trust, Secretary of Hindu Suraksha Nidhi, District in-Charge of Seva Bharathi Trust, head of Bala Samskara Kendra, caretaker of Ajithanele, an organisation working for the cause of shelterless children, Dharmadarshi of Vinayakaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar and as consultant of Parvathi Balasevashrama.

Patnam Anantapadmanabha, aged 66 years, is a senior journalist, who holds a Master’s Degree in Journalism from University of Mysore.

He was associated with prominent Kannada Daily (Prajavani) for over 32 years, serving at Raichur, Hubballi and Bengaluru. He has settled down in Mysuru post his retirement in 2013.

He was known for his reports on sports meets at all levels and also for his reports on problems faced by the people.

Madali Madaiah, aged 67 years, is a born tribal leader who lived in Jaganakote hamlet coming under N. Begur Gram Panchayat limits of H.D. Kote taluk for years. He is credited for taking up the cause of tribals. He has helped hundreds of tribals build their lives through organised efforts.

He is known for coming to the rescue of tribals whenever they were in trouble. He is closely associated with Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM). S.M. Krishna, when he was the Chief Minister, had honoured Madali Madaiah for his social service and fighting for the cause of tribals.

The winners are…

Literature Category: Mahadeva Shankanapura (Chamarajanagar), Prof. D.T. Rangaswamy (Chitradurga), Jayalakshmi Mangalamurthy (Raichur), Ajjampura Manjunath (Chikkamagaluru), Krishna Kulkarni (Vijayapur) and Siddappa Bidari (Bagalkot).

Theatre: Fakeerappa Ramappa Kodai (Haveri), Prakash Belawadi (Chikkamagaluru), Ramesh Gowda Patil (Ballari), N. Malleshaiah (Ramanagara) and Saavithir Goudar (Gadag).

Folk Art: R.B. Nayak (Vijayapur), Gowramma Hucchappa Master (Shivamogga), Durgappa Chennadasara (Ballari), Bannanje Babu Ameen (Udupi), Mallikarjun Rachappa Mudakavi (Bagalkot), Venkappa Govindappa Bhajantri (Dharwad) and Maharudrappa Veerappa Itagi (Haveri).

Music: C. Thyagaraju (Kolar) and Herald Cyril D’Souza (Dakshina Kannada).

Sculpture: Dr. G. Jnananda (Chikkaballapur) and Venkanna Chitragara (Koppal).

Social Service: Sollagitthi Yamunavva (Bagalkot), Madali Madaiah (Mysuru), Muniyappa Domlur (Bengaluru Urban), B.L. Patil (Belagavi) and Dr. J.N. Ramakrishnegowda (Mandya).

Medicine: Dr. Sultan B. Jagalutu (Davanagere), Dr. Vyasa Deshpande (Dharwad), Dr. A.R. Pradeep (Bengaluru Urban), Dr. Duresh Rao (Dakshina Kannada), Dr. Sudarshan (Bengaluru) and Dr. Shivanagouda Rudragouda Ramanagoudar (Dharwad).

Sports: Rohan Bopanna (Kodagu), specially abled athlete K. Gopinath (Bengaluru Urban), Rohit Kumar Kateel (Udupi) and A. Nagaraj (Bengaluru Urban).

Cinema: Devaraj (Bengaluru Urban).

Education: Swami Lingappa (Mysuru), Sridhar Chakravarthy (Dharwad) and Prof. P.V. Krishna Bhat.

Miscellaneous: Dr. B. Ambanna (Vijayanagar), Captain Rajarao (Ballari) and Ganagavathy Pranesh (Koppal).

Science and Technology: Dr. H.S. Savithri (Bengaluru Urban) and G.U. Kulkarni (Bengaluru).

Agriculture: Dr. C. Nagaraj (Bengaluru Rural), Gurulingappa Meldoddi (Bidar) & Shankarappa Ammanaghatta (Tumakuru).

Environment: Mahadeva Velipa (Uttara Kannada) and Baikampady Ramachandra (Dakshina Kannada).

Journalism: Patnam Anantapadmanabha (Mysuru) and U.B. Rajalakshmi (Udupi).

Judiciary: C.V. Keshavamurthy (Mysuru).

Administration: H.R. Kasturirangan.

Armed Forces: Naveen Nagappa.

Yakshagana: Gopalacharya (Shivamogga)

Horanadu Kannadiga: Dr. Sunita Shetty (Mumbai), Chandrashekar Palthadi (Mumbai), Praveen Shetty (Dubai) and Siddarameshwara Kantikar.

Pourakarmika: Ratnamma Shivappa Babalad (Yadgir).

Hyderabad-Karnataka Unification Fighters: Mahadevalla Kadechooru (Kalaburagi).

Yoga: Bha Ma Srikanta (Shivamogga) and Raghavendra Shenoy (Bengaluru).

Entrepreneurship: Shyamaraju (Bengaluru).

The 10 NGOs and organisations that won the Amrut Mahotsav State Prize, distributed on account of 75 years of Indian Independence are:

Veereshwara Punyashrama School for Blind Children (Gadag), Karnataka Haeomophilia Society (Davanagere), Kottala Basaveshwara Bharatiya Shikshana Samiti (Kalaburagi), Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada), All India Jain Youth Federation (Hubballi), Anugraha Eye Hospital (Vijayapura), Utsava Rock Garden (Haveri), Adamya Chetana (Bengaluru), StepOne (Bengaluru) and Banashankari Mahila Samaja (Bengaluru).