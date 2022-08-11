Freedom fighters seek hike in honorarium 
News

Freedom fighters seek hike in honorarium 

August 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters Association has urged the Government to hike their honorarium by at least Rs. 5,000.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Minister and the Deputy Commissioner, Association President Y.C. Revanna said that a delegation of freedom fighters had been to Bengaluru recently to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to seek a hike in honorarium from the present Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000.

But  as they could not meet the CM, they submitted the memorandum in this regard to District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham.

Following his request to the authorities to facilitate a meeting with the Chief Minister, the Association members met CM Bommai during his visit to city this morning where he inaugurated the Mysore University School of Engineering in Manasagangothri campus.

Besides the freedom fighters, many other people too had gathered at Gangothri campus to meet the CM and submit their memorandums.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching