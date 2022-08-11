Freedom fighters seek hike in honorarium 

August 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters Association has urged the Government to hike their honorarium by at least Rs. 5,000.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Minister and the Deputy Commissioner, Association President Y.C. Revanna said that a delegation of freedom fighters had been to Bengaluru recently to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to seek a hike in honorarium from the present Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000.

But as they could not meet the CM, they submitted the memorandum in this regard to District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham.

Following his request to the authorities to facilitate a meeting with the Chief Minister, the Association members met CM Bommai during his visit to city this morning where he inaugurated the Mysore University School of Engineering in Manasagangothri campus.

Besides the freedom fighters, many other people too had gathered at Gangothri campus to meet the CM and submit their memorandums.