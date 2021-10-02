Gandhiji Remembered

October 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Garlanding of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and busts and offering of floral tributes to the Mahatma’s portraits marked the 152nd Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations across the city this morning. Today is also the 116th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Square in the heart of the city at the Gandhi Jayanthi programme organised jointly by the District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Information and Public Relations Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekar said that the Jayanthi will be more purposeful if everyone follow the ideals of the Mahatma and tread the path shown by him.

Pointing out that Gandhi Jayanthi is being celebrated in a simple manner this year due to COVID crisis, the Minister said it was the Mahatma who showed to the world that freedom can be achieved even through non-violence and the path of truth.

Stressing on the need for imbibing Gandhian values, he said that the spirit and legacy of the Mahatma, who is known as the Father of the Nation, must be carried forward for generations to come.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA Tanveer Sait, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCPs Pradeep Gunti and Geetha Prasanna, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner Kamala Bai, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and a host of other officials and political leaders were present.

Thereafter, Minister Somashekar took part in an all religion prayer meeting at the adjacent Town Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekar stressed on the need for following Mahatma Gandhi’s Shanti Mantra as it is vital for maintaining peace and harmony in the society.

Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram’s Vijayananda Swamiji, Father Stanley Almeida, Sir Khazi Mohammad Usman Shariff, Jain community leader Suresh Kumar Jain and others rendered prayers of their respective religions.

Singer Ravishankar and team rendered Mahatma Gandhi’s bhajans, which earned a huge applause from the gathering.

Minister flags off Freedom Run

In another event, District Minister S.T. Somashekar flagged off the Freedom Run held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Fit India Freedom Run-2.0 at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad this morning.

The Run was jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Services and Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mysuru, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), University of Mysore (UoM) NSS unit and several sports organisations of the city.

More than 300 people from all ages and from all walks of life took part in the Run, which passed through the main thoroughfares in the heart of the city.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra and Tanveer Sait, DYES Assistant Director K. Suresh, UoM NSS Officer Dr. M.B. Suresh and others were present.

At Gandhi Bhavan

Release of books on Mahatma Gandhi and garlanding of Mahatma’s bust marked Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus, which was organised by UoM’s Gandhian Studies Centre in association with Mahajana PU College, J.L. Puram.

Speaking on the occasion, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that Mahatma earned worldwide praise for his non-violent means and the path of truth. Maintaining that Gandhi always strived for a peaceful and harmonious society, he said that the Mahatma led a very simple life with high thoughts. He underlined the need for following Gandhian principles for a peaceful and prosperous living.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar released seven works — ‘Gandhiji Mattu Yashodharamma Dasappa’ written by Dr. B.K. Pramila Devi, ‘Mahatmara Haadi’ written by Vemagal Somashekar, ‘Gandhi Sathpathadatta’ authored by U.N. Sanganalamath, ‘Mahatma Neneve Anudina’ by Dr. Pradeepkumar Hebri, ‘Gandhijiya Horatada Bahuroopagalu’ by Raju B. Kannali, ‘Dakshina Bharatada Mele Gandhiji Prabhava’ edited by Prof. M.S. Shekar and ‘Gandhiji Drushtiyalli Jeevana Kale’ by Prof. C. Naganna. Earlier, veteran Gandhian B.K. Seetharamaiah inaugurated the programme.

Veteran Gandhian K.T. Veerappa, UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Gandhi Bhavan Director Prof. M.S. Shekar, former Director of State Resource Centre Dr. S. Tukaram, K.R. Nagar Government First Grade College faculty Dr. Chikkamagakur Ganesh and others were present.

At KSOU

Floral tributes were offered to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi marking the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and the portrait of Lal Bahadur Shastri, marking the 116th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister, at a programme organised by KSOU (Karnataka State Open University) at Gandhi Vana in Muktagangothri campus along Hunsur Road.

Speaking on the occasion, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar said that Gandhiji not only fought for India’s freedom but also to bring about equality in the society. He stressed on the need for following Gandhian principles for the problems that are plaguing the society.

Earlier, the University’s Gandhian Studies Chair Director Dr. R.H. Pavitra, who welcomed the gathering, said that the University has plans to host a two-day International Seminar on Mahatma Gandhi on Dec. 18 and 19.

Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna and others were present.

At KSGH Music University

KSGH Music and Performing Arts University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh Bettakote offered floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in the University campus at Lakshmipuram.

University Finance Officer Renukamba, writer Prof. K. Kalachannegowda and others were present.

City and District Congress

Floral tributes were offered to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri marking their Jayanthi celebrations at the Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station.

The event also featured a stage programme and rendering of patriotic songs by noted singers.