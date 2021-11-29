Gang Rape at Chamundi Foothill: 1,499 pages charge-sheet submitted against six accused to Court

November 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Devaraja Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M.N. Shashidhar has submitted a 1,499 pages charge-sheet against six accused to the Court, who had gang raped a girl student at the foot of Chamundi Hill near Lalithadripura in August this year. Of the seven accused arrested by the Police in this connection, the name of one of the accused has been left out.

The Police had registered cases against the accused under IPC Section 397, 376B, 120B, 334, 325 and 326 and the First Information Report (FIR) was submitted to the JMFC Court.

Accordingly, the charge-sheet was also submitted to the JMFC Court but as the case comes under the Sessions Court, the case has been transferred to the Sessions Court, where the hearing will take place. Special Public Prosecutor Sudeep Bangera has been appointed to argue in favour of the Government.

It may be recalled that on Aug. 24 evening, when the girl student and her male friend were sitting at the foot of Chamundi Hill near Lalithadripura, a group of miscreants, who came to the spot, assaulted the youth and had gang raped the girl student.

The girl was admitted to a private hospital in city and a complaint was lodged at Alanahalli Police Station. This incident had caused furore in the State, which even prompted Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Leader of the Opposition Siddharamaiah and Women’s Commission Chairperson to visit the crime spot.

As the case was taken seriously, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Law & Order visited Mysuru and held meeting with the Police officials. Under the guidance of IGP (Southern Range) and City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, a special Police team, comprising Police officers and staff, led by Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar was formed. The Special Police team, which took up the investigation, arrested seven Tamil Nadu-based persons involved in the gang rape within a few days.