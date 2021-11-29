Greed for property: Nephew takes thumb impression of dead woman on blank papers
News

Greed for property: Nephew takes thumb impression of dead woman on blank papers

November 29, 2021
  • Niece questions him; videographs the incident
  • Case registered at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station

Mysore/Mysuru: An inhuman incident of relatives taking the thumb impression of a dead woman on blank document papers to claim her property has been reported at Srirampura in city recently.

Ironically, a woman, who captured the video of the relatives taking the thumb impression of the dead woman and questioned them, was issued a warning.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a few people getting the thumb impression of the dead woman on blank papers and one of them even going to the extent of saying “let her videograph it” without expressing fear of being recognised.

It is learnt that the incident took place a few days ago in Srirampura. The dead woman is said to have owned about 14 acre land worth crores of rupees and does not have husband or children except for two elder sisters and a younger brother.

The son of one of the dead woman’s sisters, who claimed that he was taking care of the dead woman, reportedly took the thumb impression of the dead woman on blank papers in front of other relatives. Meanwhile, the daughter of another sister of the dead woman, who questioned the nephew (of the dead woman) for taking the thumb impression of the dead woman besides making a video of it, told him to give back the papers, but he is said to have walked out of the house saying “do what you want” and walked into the neighbour’s house, who is said to be a lawyer.

READ ALSO  Annual Day celebrations

The video of the nephew and other family members taking the thumb impression of the dead woman and a few relatives telling the girl who had made the video that she has nothing to do with it has gone viral on social media. A case has been registered at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station in this regard.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching