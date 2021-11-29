Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal Farm Laws
News, Top Stories

Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal Farm Laws

November 29, 2021

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha today passed a Bill to repeal Farm Laws. Amid a din raised by Opposition for debate, the Bill was introduced and passed through voice vote.

The Bill was passed amid protests by the Opposition, who demanded a debate on the Bill.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, as the House met at 12 noon, after witnessing an adjournment on Farm Laws issue after the Winter Session began.

Several Opposition MPs were standing on their seats, and some trooped close to the Speaker’s podium as well.

As MPs raised demands for a debate, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury showed a copy of the Constitution and said debates have been held on repeal bills earlier as well.

Speaker Om Birla, however, said he would allow a debate only if the House was in order.

“You wanted the bills repealed. I will allow debate only if the House is in order,” Birla said.

In the din, Opposition MPs were heard mentioning the deaths during farmers’ agitation, while MPs from YSRCP displayed placards demanding national food grains procurement policy.

The Bill was passed through voice vote amid the din. The Bill is also expected to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on the day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching