Gangothri students stage demonstration demanding facilities

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the Manasagangothri campus of the University of Mysore (UoM) was lacking in facilities, students and hostel inmates, under the banner of Dalit Vidyarthi Okkoota, staged a demonstration in front of the Clock Tower in Manasagangothri campus this morning.
The protesters alleged that the Men’s Hostels in the campus lacked drinking water, street lights, quality food and other necessary facilities.
Maintaining that despite several representations to the concerned authorities, the Men’s Hostels remained a neglected lot, they urged the officials to take immediate measures for addressing all issues concerning the hostels. They warned of intensifying the protest if their demands are not met. Okkoota office-bearers B.R. Paramjyothi, Gautam Maurya, Kiran Maurya, Rohan, Nandish and others took part in the protest.
What the students asking is right. No water/toilet facilities, no street lights, no proper food, no asker or no teller in the hostels.
What were the previous VC’s were doing all these days. No VC bothered about the hostels.
Only building new buildings for no use, but to loot money. Best example in Manasagangotri is the new Basava Building (Opp to PG hostel)
which is locked permanently. Was the engineering college necessary inside Manasagangotri campus??
I sincerely request the Hon’ble CM Sri Siddaramaiah to take action on all matters relating to UOM, including appointing
an incharge VC immediately, as there is no VC since 21st June 2023. God only should save UOM.