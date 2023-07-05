Gangothri students stage demonstration demanding facilities

July 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the Manasagangothri campus of the University of Mysore (UoM) was lacking in facilities, students and hostel inmates, under the banner of Dalit Vidyarthi Okkoota, staged a demonstration in front of the Clock Tower in Manasagangothri campus this morning.

The protesters alleged that the Men’s Hostels in the campus lacked drinking water, street lights, quality food and other necessary facilities.

Maintaining that despite several representations to the concerned authorities, the Men’s Hostels remained a neglected lot, they urged the officials to take immediate measures for addressing all issues concerning the hostels. They warned of intensifying the protest if their demands are not met. Okkoota office-bearers B.R. Paramjyothi, Gautam Maurya, Kiran Maurya, Rohan, Nandish and others took part in the protest.