Gangrape case: Victim identifies accused in Mysuru Jail

September 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The girl student, who was gangraped at the foot of Chamundi Hill near Lalithadripura last month, took part in the identification parade yesterday at Mysuru Jail.

The victim, who had recorded her statements before a Magistrate on Wednesday, identified all the accused who are in Mysuru Jail yesterday and has given her statements to the Police. The Court had remanded all the accused to judicial custody after they were produced before it by the Police.

The victim informed the investigating officers that on Aug. 23 at about 7.30 pm, when she was with her friend at a secluded spot at the foot of Chamundi Hill near Lalithadripura, all the accused, whom she had identified had sexually assaulted her.

The whole process of the identification parade and the victim’s statements were videographed by the Police. 

The victim was brought to Mysuru Jail amidst tight Police security and was taken back safely after the identification process.

Searching