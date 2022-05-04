Glaring mismanagement of streetlights in city

May 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city is growing fast and accordingly it is being given a facelift by providing LED light across the city. But the switch boards to switch on and switch off these LED lights are in bad shape and giving an invitation to mishaps.

Arrangements have been made in most of the wards to switch on and switch off these LED streetlights by providing two wires at a comfortable height. The two wires are to be connected inside the switch board to switch on the lights. Even a slight mistake while connecting can turn fatal. Some of the switch boards are found dangling without a cover and with rains pouring since a few days, there may be chances of people and even the person assigned to switch on the streetlights getting electrocuted.

Management of streetlights are outsourced by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) by calling a tender and the company which is awarded the tender is given the contract of their complete maintenance. It is apparent that the contractor or the company is not maintaining the streetlights properly. It is a common sight in some wards to see the residents themselves trying to connect the two wires to switch on the streetlights. The MCC officials who are supposed to act on these issues seem to be looking the other way.

In some areas, streetlights are not switched on even after dark while in some others, light are not switched off even at 10 am forcing residents to switch off the streetlights. As the switch boards are at a reachable height, even those who have no knowledge about it try their hands risking their lives. Luckily, no fatal mishaps have occurred so far.

When contacted, K.J. Sindhu, Executive Engineer, MCC Electrical Division, said that the MCC has given contract for the management of streetlights of all the 65 wards and they are doing their job. About 38,000 LED streetlights have been provided, which are maintained by Central Control Monitoring System (CCMS) through its automatic timer switch. The streetlights are switched on at 6.30 pm and switched off automatically at 6.30 am.

Pointing out that CCMS is not operational in all 65 wards, Sindhu said that once LED streetlights are provided in all 65 wards, CCMS will begin functioning. She also added that all the 65 wards will have LED streetlights by June end. “Through CCMS, we can monitor LED streetlights through software. It is also possible to monitor the same through cell phones also,” Sindhu added.