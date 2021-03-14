Government mulling to provide Khathas in concession rates for specific lands

March 14, 2021

Bengaluru: The State Government is mulling on providing Khathas in concession rates for Kumki, Jamma Baane and other types of lands, said Revenue Minister R. Ashok in the Legislative Council on Mar. 10. He was replying to a question raised by MLC Veena Achaiah during the question hour.

In her question, Veena Achaiah had asked the Minister about the procedures to remove the name of the Pattedara (family chief) from the Pahani (land document) of Jamma Baane land. Every Kodava family is presided over by its head who was usually the eldest, able male member called a Pattedara.

Replying to the MLC, Minister Ashok said that as per the Land Revenue Act 1964, Column 128 and 129, a provision has been made to remove the name of the Pattedara in Jamma Baane Pahani (land which comes under revenue category) and add the names of the rightful heirs.

“As per the Government circular issued on 17.10.2020, steps will be taken to launch a Pouthi Khatha drive where the provision will be made to delete the names of Pattedaras who have passed away and add the names of their rightful heirs, the Minister replied.

The MLC’s question comes in the wake of a series of problems faced by the residents of Kodagu when they go to revenue offices to transfer the Pouthi Khatha and many times, the Khatha is not transferred. In a normal situation, Pouthi Khatha has to happen if the applicants or the legal heirs submit land documents and the death certificate of the Pattedara.

Veena Achaiah’s supplementary question was whether the process of removing the name of the deceased Pattedara and adding the name of legal heirs has been included in the Pouthi Khatha drive. To this, Minister Ashok replied that if the family Pattedara’s Pouthi Khatha has the names of heirs (along with the name of the Pattedara in Column 9), then the process will be initiated in Pouthi Khatha drive to transfer the Pouthi Khatha to the legal heirs.