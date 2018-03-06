Government order to benefit KSOU students of 2013-14 and 2014-15

Mysuru: Bringing relief to a section of students of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the State Government is said to have issued an order to the University to issue certificates and marks cards to students who had enrolled during 2013-14 and 2014-15.

The Varsity had stopped admission of new students from 2015-16 after the UGC de-recognised the courses offered by KSOU on June 16, 2015. While doing so, UGC had stated that the courses were de-recognised with retrospective effect from 2013-14.

Last month, the High Court had recommended the State to validate the marks cards issued to students of non-technical courses for the year 2013-14 and 2014-15.

The UGC had de-recognised the courses stating that the Varsity had violated the territorial jurisdiction set by it. The government’s decision is likely to benefit about 90,000 students who had enrolled during 2013-14 and 2014-15.