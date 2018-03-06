Government order to benefit KSOU students of 2013-14 and 2014-15
News

Government order to benefit KSOU students of 2013-14 and 2014-15

Mysuru: Bringing relief to a section of students of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), the State Government is said to have issued an order to the University to issue certificates and marks cards to students who had enrolled during 2013-14 and 2014-15.

The Varsity had stopped admission of new students from 2015-16 after the UGC de-recognised the courses offered by KSOU on June 16, 2015. While doing so, UGC had stated that the courses were de-recognised with retrospective effect from 2013-14.

Last month, the High Court had recommended the State to validate the marks cards issued to students of non-technical courses for the year 2013-14 and 2014-15.

The UGC had de-recognised the courses stating that the Varsity had violated the territorial jurisdiction set by it. The government’s decision is likely to benefit about 90,000 students who had enrolled during 2013-14 and 2014-15.

March 6, 2018

RELATED POSTS

With just 3,000 applications seeking admission, KSOU in a spot of bother
UGC approval for remaining 15 courses in a week: KSOU VC
At last, KSOU re-opens its doors to lakhs of students

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Government order to benefit KSOU students of 2013-14 and 2014-15”

  1. GURUPRAKASH V K says:
    September 23, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    What about the on line programmes of KSOU ? It is reported in a
    section of press that UGC has rejected the application of UOM and
    KSOU to offer online courses. According to sources the Centre has
    amended the UGC Act and thus the application have to be
    submitted as per new norms. will honourable VCs clarify ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching