Governor to inaugurate Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji Jayanthi tomorrow

August 17, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to preside

Mysore/Mysuru: The 107th birth anniversary of late Suttur Seer Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji will take place in the city on Aug. 18 and at Gaithersburg in Maryland, USA, on Aug. 28.

Announcing this at a press meet at Sri Rajendra Bhavan in JSS Old Hospital premises here on Tuesday, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the Jayanthi programme at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill, at 11 am tomorrow (Aug. 18) in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will preside over the programme. District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha and MLA S.A. Ramdas will take part as chief guests, he said.

Continuing, Dr. Betsurmath said that the Jayanthi celebration will take place at the sprawling 52-acre JSS Spiritual Mission located at Gaithersburg in Maryland, USA, on Aug. 28. During the celebrations, Bhoomi Puja will be performed for the construction of a temple and a complex, at the space adjacent to JSS Spiritual Mission.

Coming back to Aug. 18 celebrations in the city, Dr. Betsurmath said that as is the practice every year, employees of JSS Institutions who retired in the period between Sept. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 will be felicitated along with their family members during the programme at 2 pm.

The other events include presentation of Pratibha Puraskar to meritorious children of employees of JSS Institutions who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC, distribution of prizes to winners of the debate contests, giving away prize to the best annual magazine amongst all JSS Institutions and distribution of student scholarship to JSS Hostel students instituted by JSS Hostels Alumni Association.

The other programmes organised as part of the celebrations include presentation of Rs. 1 lakh cheque to Mysuru Zoo on Aug. 29 towards feeding of animals and organisation of blood donation, body donation and eye-donation camps at JSS Institutions, he said.

Dr. Betsurmath also said that as part of the Jayanthi, all publications of JSS Granthamale will be sold at 50% discount from Aug. 18 to Sept. 30, 2022. Besides, all JSS Mahavidyapeetha Institutions and members of the public will hold Jayanthi celebrations till September end, during which free health check-up camps will be organised and wheelchairs, books, stationery articles etc., will be distributed for free among needy citizens.

Those unable to take part directly in the celebrations, can watch live-streaming of the programmes through YouTube [https://www.youtube.com/c/JSSMahaviyapeethaonline] and Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/JSSMVP]