Govt. also to celebrate birth centenary of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar

Bengaluru: Close on the heels of erstwhile royal family of Mysore announcing that year-long celebrations will be organised to mark the Birth Centenary of the last ruler of Mysore, Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on July 18 at the Mysore Palace and at Bangalore Palace on July 20, the State Government has announced that the Centenary will also be celebrated by the State Government.

Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Kannada and Culture portfolio, announced in Bengaluru that the Government will celebrate the Centenary in a grand manner and the dates will be either on July 22 or some other day. The final date will be announced after Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy returns from his US trip, he said.

It may be recalled here that member of the royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who is also the President of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR Wadiyar) Foundation, had announced last week that Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations at Mysore Palace on July 18. The year-long celebrations will be organised by SDNR Wadiyar Foundation.

Shivakumar said that Jayachamaraja Wadiyar was an able administrator and July 18 is his birthday. “We have obtained the consent of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar for the celebrations and the final date will be decided by the CM. We have been holding consultations with several noted personalities including Mysore royal family on how to give a befitting tribute to the visionary ruler,” the Minister added.

