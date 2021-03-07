March 7, 2021

RGUHS VC predicts demand for family physicians, general practitioners in future

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. S. Sacchidanand, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), has predicted demand for family physicians and general practitioners in the coming days.

He was speaking at the ‘Graduation Reception – 2021’ of JSS Medical College at its premises in Sri Shivarathreeshwaranagar in city on Friday. He said that the MBBS doctors were much sought after in India. The Medical Education stream was undergoing a lot of changes and this was likely to bring changes in current situation. In coming days, like other nations, there will be huge demand for family physicians and general practitioners. The importance of Biomedical Research was understood after Corona crisis. It was happy to note that vaccine for COVID-19 virus had been researched within the shortest time, he added.

Dr. Sacchidanand said National Medical Commission and the Government of India have formulated new policy with regard to MD and Ph.D. Accordingly, the students can complete the course within six years instead eight years.

On this occasion, oath was administered to the Medical graduates. A few students and parents shared their experience.

The college magazine ‘Samarthya’ was released. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji was present.

JSS Mahavidyapeeta Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, Registrar Dr. B. Manjunath and JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa attended the event.

Mysuru boy tops with three gold medals and three cash prizes

Dr. N. Rudra Rupesh Reddy of Mysuru has bagged three gold medals and three cash prizes. Dr. Abhijith Lakshman has bagged one gold medal and two cash prizes. Dr. Anamtha Sayyed of Haryana and Dr. Ashokkumar Preksha Jain of Andhra Pradesh have bagged one gold and two cash prizes each.

Dr. N. Rudra Rupesh Reddy of Mysuru, who bagged three gold medals and three cash prizes, receiving the same from RGUHS VC Dr. S. Sacchidanand during JSS Medical College Graduates Reception-2021 ceremony held at the College premises in city on Friday. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa are also seen.

Dr. Sagarika Betkerur of Mysuru, Dr. Ananya Jena of Delhi, Dr. Anna Mary Biju of Kerala and Dr. Saritha Sunil Chemmanam of Cochi have secured one gold medal each.

Dr. Abhijith Lakshman, son of Dr. K. Lakshman and Dr. Hemamalini Lakshman of Kannan Diagnostic Centre, Mysuru, was awarded Gold Medal in Medicine (January, 2020 exam), during the JSS Medical College Graduates Reception Ceremony held in city on Friday. He received the following Awards: Sri M.N. Basavarajaiah Memorial Gold Medal for securing highest marks in Medicine (Jan., 2020), Sri Vijayaraghavachar & Smt. Sathyavathi Endowment Cash Prize for securing highest marks in Medicine (Jan., 2020 exam) and Topper in phase-wise MBBS Phase-III, Part-I (Jan., 2019).

Dr. G. Padmavathi of Chennai has bagged two cash prizes, Dr. Deepti Tandaveshwara of Mysuru, Dr. S.G. Vaishnavi of Mysuru, Dr. S. Ritwik of Hassan, Dr. Shreya Chandran, Dr. Alita Paul, Dr. Advika, Dr. T.S. Sathyanarayanarao, Dr. P.A. Mahesh, Dr. R.N. Suresh, Dr. H.S. Kiran, Dr. S. Shivaprakash and Dr. M.C. Smitha have bagged one cash prize each.

In total, 217 candidates received the degree certificates on the occasion.