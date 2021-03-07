‘Travails of achievers should be made known to present generation’

March 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: It is possible to identify achievers after achieving success. But it is important to analyse difficulties they underwent while treading the path of achievement and share it with current generation, opined Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar, a noted Hindustani vocalist and recipient of Padma Shri award.

He was speaking at the valedictory of inter-collegiate ‘Samskrutika Kala Pratibhotsava’ and celebrations of 108th birth anniversary of Padma Bhushan Dr. Gangubai Hangal at Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University on JLB Road in city on Friday.

Pt. Kumar said Gangubai was born in Hangal in Haveri district (earlier undivided Dharwad district) but grew in Dharwad. Her parents were Chikkurao Nadgir and Ambabai. She reached the pinnacle of the music career in 1936 when her song ‘Miya ki Malhar’ which was aired in All India Radio, received huge appreciation from listeners. Gangubai got an opportunity to sing invocation in front of Mahatma Gandhiji during All India Congress Convention held in Belagavi in 1924 and her rendition was appreciated by everyone. She faced ups and downs in life. Her husband, Gurunatha Koulagi suffered huge loss in business and reached the stage of losing house. At that time, some persons bought the house and returned to her.

He said that the achievers might have undergone phases of difficulties and that should be made known to the present generation. Gangubai gave performances both in India and abroad and enthralled music-lovers.

Even now, Music Festival is held in Kundgol in Dharwad district every year in which renowned Hindustani vocalists participate. She has been honoured with many awards by both State and Union Governments, and also named a Music Varsity in her name.

M. Venkataram, senior RSS leader, said when this Varsity faced problem of land during initial days, he took up this matter with Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas who got the historic Lakshmipuram Boys School from the Department of Public Instruction, to the then VC Dr. Hanumanna Dore Nayak, within 15 days.

Music University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote and Finance Officer Renukamba were present. Later, students presented a variety of cultural programmes.