March 7, 2021

State sets target of 1.5 lakh vaccination per day: Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar

Bengaluru: The State Government has set a target of vaccinating 1.5 lakh people daily, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and progress of vaccination drive across the State here yesterday, he said that starting from tomorrow (Monday), vaccination will be done in around 3,000 centres including Primary Health Centres, Taluk Hospitals and District Hospitals. This was done to speed up vaccination and to enable more and more people to get vaccinated at the earliest, he added.

No big gathering, agitation

He said that along with strict measures on Kerala and Maharashtra borders, restrictions on large gatherings will also be tightened.

“There will be no large gatherings, agitations at least for next one month. Not more than 500 people will be allowed to gather at one place. Necessary instructions will be issued to Police Department for strict enforcement of this rule,” he added.

Video conference

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will hold a video conference with district administrations of all districts which are reporting more number of Corona positive cases.

Since there are more inter-State travellers to Mangaluru, testing will be ramped up there. Instructions have been issued to Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Udupi, Kodagu, Belagavi and Tumakuru district administrations to be more vigilant, the Minister said.

Government COVID Vaccination Centres in Mysuru City

1. Bannimantap Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC).

2. Chamundipuram UPHC, Ramanuja Road, near St. Mary’s School.

3. Eeranagere UPHC, opp. St. Philomena’s Church.

4. Giriyabovipalya UPHC, near Central School.

5. HHMBG UPHC, Near Jockey Quartres, Chamundi Hill Road.

6. Indiranagar UPHC, near Hardinge Circle, Ittigegud.

7. Krishnamurthypuram UPHC, near Ballal Circle.

8. Kumbarakoppal UPHC.

9. Kuvempunagar UPHC, near Vijaya Bank Circle.

10. Kyathamaranahalli Maternity Home UPHC, Kyathamaranahalli Circle.

11. Lashkar B Gandhinagar UPHC, Gandhinagar.

12. Nachanallipalya UPHC, near Karnataka Bank Circle.

13. N.R. Mohalla UPHC.

14. Nazarbad UPHC, Near Vijaya Bank.

15. Old Agrahara UPHC, near HDFC Bank, 100ft Road.

16. Rajendranagar UPHC, near KEB Choultry.

17. Saraswathipuram UPHC, on 5th Cross, 2nd main.

18. Shanthinagar UPHC.

19. Subramanyanagar UPHC, near Subhodini Choultry, Metagalli.

20. T. K. Layout UPHC, near Maruthi Temple.

21. Vishweshwaranagar UPHC, near Chamundi Circle, 2nd Cross.

22. Jayanagar Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC), near Jayanagar Post Office.

23. V.V. Puram UCHC, opp. Brindavan Hospital, Vontikoppal.

24. Ashokapuram CHC, 6th cross, Ashokapuram.

25. District Hospital, KRS Road, Metagalli.

26. MMC&RI (Trauma Care Centre), KRS Road, Metagalli.

27. ESI Hospital, KRS Road.

28. Railway Hospital, KRS Road,Yadavagiri.