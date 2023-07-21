Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Server down for second day

July 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Three days after the launch of registration for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, one of the five pre-poll promises announced by the Congress Government in the State, on July 19, server-related issues at the registration centres continue to haunt the beneficiaries for second day today in a row.

When Star of Mysore correspondent visited KarnatakaOne Centre at Gokulam in the city this morning, slow pace of the server due to mounting pressure across the State delayed the service, with five to 10 minutes required to process and upload each applications online. Each centres have been given a set target of uploading 60 applications per day. The beneficiary- women were seen waiting in queue, with the prolonged delay testing their patience.

It was similar to how the situation unfolded when the registration for Gruha Jyothi Scheme was launched a month ago, but was quickly addressed by resetting the software to provide services in a swift manner.

“As the process of registration was launched on the evening of July 19 by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, there was a heavy rush of beneficiaries at KarnatakaOne, GramaOne, all the nine Zonal Offices of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Seva Sindhu and Bapu Seva Kendras here to submit the applications, following day on July 20 (Thursday). But, it turned out to be a vain effort due to the heavy pressure on the server which slowed down the service. As a result, the staff at the centre were not able to upload even a single application,” according to a waiting woman, who spoke to Star of Mysore.

Several beneficiaries have already received a message on their cell phone and are being informed by Citizen Service Centres to submit the application.

However, it was common to see the women vying with each other to hand over their applications only to hear a common reply that ‘server is busy.’

The beneficiaries also urged for rectifying the flaws as confusions prevail over the jurisdiction of the registration centres. There are instances of women being turned away for their address not coming under the jurisdiction of the respective centre.

Surprisingly, even though the Government has not issued any deadline to register for the scheme, the staff at some of the Karnataka One centres were misleading women to enrol with today being the deadline. Those women who were not even aware of the scheme were seen anxious over how to proceed further.

The men were also seen at some of the centres, for their wives being unaware of the related procedures.

An applicant complained over token system in place at some of the centres to avoid the hassles. Those issued the token will have to visit the centre on the respective day to complete the formalities.

The delay in receiving automatic reply to SMS by messaging the required details to dedicated mobile phone numbers displayed on the posters, to obtain information about the centres where they can register for the scheme, also tested the patience of applicants.

SMS to 81475-00500 or 82770-00555

Submit the 12-digit RR number on your ration card from the mobile number linked to Aadhaar, ration card and Bank account.

You won’t get message instantly, but will receive the message within 24 hours.

A SMS with information about the Centre, date and time, where you should submit the application will be sent to your mobile phone. You can submit the application accordingly.

Amount from Aug. 16

As per the scheme, every women head of the families, who have enrolled under the scheme, will get a financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 every month to their Bank account.

According to an estimate, 1.28 crore women will be benefited in the State and the amount will be directly credited to the bank account from Aug. 16.