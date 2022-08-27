GTD inaugurates Special Training for Town Panchayat Co-op. Bank CEOs

August 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who is also the President of Karnataka State Co-operative Federation Ltd., today inaugurated a State-level Special Training Programme for the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Town Panchayat Co-operative Banks at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in city.

A total of 76 CEOs from 36 Banks are participating in the event jointly organised by Karnataka State Co-operative Federation Ltd., Bengaluru, Karnataka State Town Co-operative Banks Federation, Bengaluru, Mysuru District Co-operative Federation Ltd., Mysuru and Co-operation Department, Mysuru.

In his inaugural address, GTD said that Town Panchayat Co-operative Banks should give priority to education and training and CEOs should be aware of the constant changes that are being made in the Co-operative Act.

“There are 1,574 Town Panchayat Co-operative Banks in the country, out of which 262 are in Karnataka. Karnataka Town Panchayat Co-operative Banks have 26 lakh members. While the Town Panchayat Cooperative Banks of the country have disbursed loan amounting to Rs. 60,000 crore, Karnataka alone has given loans amounting to Rs. 45,000 crore,” he added.

Observing that Town Panchayat Co-operative Banks are giving loans to vegetable vendors, small businessmen and for education, the MLA said that loans cannot be given for Government projects. “There are some problems in certain Banks which are being projected badly. CEOs should create awareness about the good works that are being done by the Banks. They should also highlight the financial empowerment work that is being carried out by the Town Panchayat Co-operative Banks. I was a fair depot owner to start with and from there I have grown to the present level. Co-operative sector offers many opportunities for growth,” he opined and asked CEOs to ensure more members are enrolled to the Town Co-operative Banks.

H.V. Rajeev, President, Mysuru District Co-operative Union, was the chief guest. Karnataka State Co-op. Federation Directors B.C. Lokappa Gowda and B. Jayakarashetty Indrali, Managing Director S. Arali Suryakanth, CEO N. Pundalika Kerure Nodal Officer K. Mallaiah, Karnataka State Town Co-operative Banks Federation Directors Dr. M.B. Manjegowda and H. Vasu, Co-operative Societies Mysuru Region Joint Registrar Dr. G. Umesh, Mysuru District Deputy Registrar G.R. Vijayakumar, Karnataka Institute of Co-operatives Mysuru (KICM) Principal Chandrashekar, Mysuru District Co-operative Union CEO M. Vishweshvaraiah, retd. RBI Officer P.N. Murthy and Co-operatives Sunita Veerappagowda, Byrappa, K. Umashankar and others were present.