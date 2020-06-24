GTD joins farmers in their protest against amendments to Land Reforms Act
News

GTD joins farmers in their protest against amendments to Land Reforms Act

June 24, 2020

Protestors submit memorandum to MLAs

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposing the amendments to Land Reforms Act, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Virodhi Kayde Horata Samithi, staged separate protests at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road this morning. While the members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene were led by their President Badagalapura Nagendra, the members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Virodhi Kayde Horata Samithi were led by Kurubur Shanthakumar, Convenor of the Samithi.

The protestors said that if the amended Land Reforms Act is implemented, it would create food scarcity and would allow anyone to purchase agricultural land and utilise the land for any purpose. He feared that industries would also come up on rich fertile agricultural land, thus decreasing food grains production.

MLA L. Nagendra, who arrived at the spot, received the memorandum and assured them of submitting the same to the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, who too arrived at the guest house, supported the farmers and joined them in their protest for some time. He later received the memorandum from them and assured of his support. 

Farmer leaders Hosakote Basavaraju, Mahadeva Nayaka, P. Marankaiah, Netravathi, Vidyasagar Ramegowda, Sudheer Kumar and others took part.

