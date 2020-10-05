GTTC opens door for a long, exciting and excellent career

October 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) located in Belagola Industrial Area, off KRS road, is one of the important State Government Institution recognised across the country for scientific research and training.

The first GTTC in the State was established in Bengaluru in 1972 and years later, 24 other centres came up across the State, including the one in Mysuru, which has become known for its technical excellence for the past several years.

Over the years, the GTTC has achieved excellence in Tool and Die making. The GTTC is equipped with modern tool room machinery including CNC, laser and such others. It also provides consultancy services globally in the fields of tooling, mould and die making etc.,

Apart from conducting several courses in Tool and Die making, GTTC provides practically integrated technical courses and on-job training programmes. The Institute has a good placement record, with a majority of students who pass out getting ample job opportunities both domestically and abroad.

The GTTC offers skill development and training programmes for SSLC, ITI, Diploma and Engineering graduates, with duration ranging from six months to one year. Apart from offering long-term, short-term and skill development courses, GTTC conducts corporate training and other specific courses in Tool Design.

Among many courses that GTTC runs, it include three-year Diploma course in Tool and Die Making, Precision Manufacturing, Mechatronics, Electronics and Manufacturing Engineering. The Diploma will be followed by a one-year apprenticeship at prestigious industries located across the country such as Toyota Kirloskar, L&T, Titan Industries, Videocon, Intel and Nokia. The Institute has an excellent placement record and many of the students have become enterprising entrepreneurs.

The Institute offers Government sponsored programmes such as Skill Karnataka, Skill development training programmes for SC/ST candidates and many other training programmes for economically backward candidates.

GTTC has some of the most modern equipment and experienced faculty to handle them and train students in equipment and machinery operation. It is one of the most valued technical institutions in the State, offering a wide scope for Research and Training in association with several other internationally known Institutions such as ISRO.

Other Specialised Courses

GTTC runs two-year M.Tech course in Tool Engineering, which is recognised by AICTE and VTU. BE graduates in Mechanical, Industrial Production, Automobile, Marine, Automation and Robotics Engineering are eligible to apply for this course, which covers subjects on Press Tools, Plastic Moulds, Pressure Die Casting, Dies, Jigs and Fixtures Making and Solid Works/UG/Pro-E/KATIA/Design software development. The course is much in demand as it provides vast employment opportunities both in the country and abroad.

Post Diploma in Tool Design It is a one year course involving subjects such as Press Tools, Plastic Mould, Pressure Die Casting, Jigs and Fixtures etc.

Engineering Diploma students from Mechanical, Industrial Production, Automobile, Tool and Die Making, Precision Manufacturing and Mechatronics.

Besides the above, there are several other technical courses post SSLC and post ITI. Only a limited number of seats are available for the courses with 30 percent of the seats reserved for women candidates. ITI passed candidates are eligible for direct admission to second year Diploma course.

For more details, call Mob: 91416-29594, 91416-29599 or Ph: 0821-2582750.