Guns and Roses: Love triangle leads to shootout at Vijayanagar

Mysuru: High drama was witnessed at Vijayanagar Police Station this morning where the Police were probing a shootout incident that took place last night at Vijayanagar Fourth Stage. A person had fired five rounds from his revolver at a cab driver. Both the accused and the cab driver were being interrogated as their supporters had gathered outside the Police Station.

Though a formal case has not yet been registered on the shootout incident, Police told Star of Mysore that Raghu, a cab driver attached to a travel company in city, had complained to the Vijayanagar Police that Satish Gowda, the District President of Jaya Karnataka organisation, had fired from his revolver at him. Police said that both Raghu and Satish Gowda, residents of Sharadadevinagar, were in love with the same girl and this might be the reason of the shootout apart from financial dealings between them.

According to Raghu, yesterday at 11 pm, he got a call from his travel company that he had to pick up a passenger from Vijayanagar Fourth Stage near Marimallappa College compound. He told the Police that as he was nearing the pickup destination, he saw an Innova Cresta beaming its blinding headlights.

“I slowed down the vehicle and dimmed my headlights and saw Satish Gowda and my girlfriend in the vehicle. An argument broke out between us and Satish Gowda pulled out his revolver and fired five rounds. While he fired three rounds in the air, two bullets hit the asphalted road,” Raghu told the Police.

Fearing for his life, Raghu rushed to the Vijayanagar Police Station in the middle of night and narrated the incident to the Policemen on duty. The Policemen then took Raghu to the spot and they could not find the Innova Cresta. Later it was discovered that Satish Gowda had fled the scene and in the process, his vehicle had hit a barricade. Based on CCTV visuals, Police took Satish Gowda into custody and are interrogating.

Police sources said that Satish Gowda owned a licensed revolver. The case is being handled by Narasimharaja ACP C. Gopal and Vijayanagar Inspector Vinay Kumar. The Police suspect that apart from the love triangle, Satish Gowda and Raghu were involved in financial dealings. Police are enquiring.