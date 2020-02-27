Guruvayur Temple loses its ‘Gajaratnam’

February 27, 2020

Thrissur: An elephant credited with carrying the ‘Thidambu,’ the miniature of the presiding deity of Lord Krishna of Guruvayur Temple for several decades during temple rituals died on Wednesday at the age of 84, a Guruvayur Temple official said.

The elephant named Guruvayur Padmanabhan, who gained the title of ‘Gajaratnam’ due to his attractive features like long trunk touching the ground and well-carved shape, died at 2.10 pm on Feb. 26, said Guruvayur Temple (Devaswom) Chairman K.B. Mohandas.

He said the tusker had been undergoing treatment for the last few weeks after it suffered swelling on its body.

With the death of Padmanabhan, the number of pachyderms in the elephant sanctuary managed by Guruvayur Devaswom has come down to 47, he said.

Padmanabhan, one of the oldest elephants in the captivity was much sought after during the temple festivals across the State. The elephant was kept at Anakkotta (the elephant sanctuary) located in the vicinity of Guruvayur Temple, which attracts several devotees and tourists visiting the temple town every year.

Padmanabhan was brought to Guruvayur in 1954. He was presented to the Guruvayoor temple by two brothers from Ottapplam in 1954, temple officials said.

