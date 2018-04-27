Hassan District Minister A. Manju seeks blessings of Suttur Seer

Mysuru,: Hassan District In-charge Minister A. Manju, has claimed that the Congress would win all the seven Assembly segments in Hassan district.

Speaking to press persons after seeking the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji in the Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill here yesterday, Manju said that the 1989 Assembly result would be repeated in Hassan district this time, with the Congress winning all seats.

Defending Holenarsipur Congress candidate B.P. Manjegowda’s claims that H.D. Revanna was transporting liquor through tankers to be distributed among the voters, Manju said that he too has complained to the Election Commission (EC) against the JD(S) party’s illegal means to lure voters.

Claiming that the Congress would win most of the Assembly seats in old Mysuru region, he said that he was very much hopeful of Congress retaining power under the leadership of CM Siddharamaiah.

Replying to a question on Hassan DC Rohini Sindhuri transfer episode, the Minister maintained that it was wrong on the DC’s part to seek a stay on her transfer, as it was the Government’s priority to transfer officials.

Manju reiterated that there was a Congress wave in the State and that the Opposition Parties were making baseless allegations against the Congress.