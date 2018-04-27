Hassan District Minister A. Manju seeks blessings of Suttur Seer
Elections 2018, News

Hassan District Minister A. Manju seeks blessings of Suttur Seer

Mysuru,: Hassan District In-charge Minister  A. Manju, has claimed that the Congress would win all the seven Assembly segments in Hassan district.

Speaking to press persons after seeking the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji in the Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill here yesterday, Manju said that the 1989 Assembly result would be repeated in Hassan district this time, with the Congress winning all seats.

Defending Holenarsipur Congress candidate B.P. Manjegowda’s claims that H.D. Revanna was transporting liquor through tankers to be distributed among the voters, Manju said that he too has complained to the Election Commission (EC) against the JD(S) party’s illegal means to lure voters.

Claiming that the Congress would win most of the Assembly seats in old Mysuru region, he said that he was very much hopeful of Congress retaining power under the leadership of CM Siddharamaiah.

Replying to a question on Hassan DC Rohini Sindhuri transfer episode, the Minister maintained that it was wrong on the DC’s part to seek a stay on her transfer, as it was the Government’s priority to transfer officials.

Manju reiterated that there was a Congress wave in the State and that the Opposition Parties were making baseless allegations against the Congress.

April 27, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Route March, Foot Patrolling to prep-up voters
Rahul Gandhi to visit Suttur Mutt tonight
Today last date to withdraw nominations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching