Manju and Revanna’s visit to Suttur Mutt assumes significance
The visit of arch rivals H.D. Revanna and Minister A. Manju to Suttur Mutt within   minutes of each other, has assumed significance, with both the leaders seeking the blessings of the Seer.

Soon after Revanna walked out of the Mutt after meeting Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, Manju entered into the Mutt to seek the Seer’s blessings.However the two, who are bitter rivals, ensured that they did not come face-to-face at the Mutt.

While H.D. Revanna is contesting from the JD(S) in Holenarsipur, Minister Manju is contesting as the Congress candidate from  Arakalgud in Hassan district.

April 27, 2018

