BSY depressed as BJP denied Varuna ticket to his son: Brijesh Kalappa

Mysuru, Apr. 27 – All India Congress Committee (AICC) Spokesperson and Supreme Court Advocate Brijesh Kalappa yesterday claimed that BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa (BSY) was depressed as his son B.Y. Vijayendra missed the party ticket from Varuna Assembly segment due to internal bickering in the party.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress party office in city yesterday, he said, “Yeddyurappa will be defeated by his own party leaders. The BJP leaders have managed to keep away Vijayendra from electoral politics, which shows that the leaders are conspiring against Yeddyurappa.”

Commenting on PM Narendra Modi’s statement that the Congress always gives lollipops, Kalappa said, “Being a PM, he should not make loose comments. Modi should maintain his position’s dignity.”

Kalappa said, “CM Siddharamaiah, who is contesting from both Chamundeshwari and Badami Assembly segments will win with a majority in both the Constituencies.” The CM has contested in both the Constituencies in the interests of the State, Brijesh claimed.

When asked if Siddharamaiah wins from both the Constituencies, in which Constituency he will continue as MLA, Kalappa said that it was too early to answer it and the Party High Command will take a decision on it.

In reply to a query, whether Siddharamaiah’s old supporters in Chamundeshwari have rebel led against him, Congress District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar said, “The supporters are still with him. As Siddharamaiah shifted to Varuna Assembly segment in 2008, there was a slight gap. However, there is no opposition to the CM in Chamundeshwari.”