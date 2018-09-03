HDK calls on Rajnath Singh; seeks Rs.1,118 crore aid

New Delhi: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) on Aug.30 called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought Rs.1,118.40 crore financial assistance for the flood-hit districts of Karnataka.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara and Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande, Cooperative Minister Bandeppa Kashampur and senior State Government officers were present during the meeting.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister requested the Home Minister to release funds from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as the State has witnessed huge damage in seven districts including Kodagu and Hassan due to floods and landslides.

“About Rs.3,435.80 crore loss has been estimated. We have sought from the Government of India about Rs.1,118.40 crore relief,” Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting.

The Home Minister has assured early release of funds under the NDRF and would send a Central team soon to assess the extent of damage, he added.

Kumaraswamy said that this is in an interim proposal and a detailed one will be submitted later after the survey is completed fully.

Heavy rains had lashed out during July 6-20 in Malnad and coastal districts and during Aug. 6-20 in Kodagu and parts of Dakshina districts, triggering flash floods and landslides.

From the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Karnataka Government said in the proposal that it has already released Rs.30 crore to Kodagu and Rs.19 crore to Malnad and coastal districts for relief and rescue operations. Another Rs.200 crore has been released to seven districts for infrastructure damage repair, he said.

The CM also shared that he has written a separate letter to the Union Finance Minister seeking higher allocation to Karnataka under the SDRF.

The 14th Finance Commission has allocated Rs.1,530 crore for 5-year period, while Rs.8,500 crore for Maharashtra and Rs.6,000 crore for Rajasthan, he noted.

The 15th Finance Commission has been constituted and the Karnataka Government has requested the Centre to consider allocating higher funds to the State, he added.