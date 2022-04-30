Heavy rains, gusty winds uproot trees in city

April 30, 2022

Electric poles, transformers, vehicles damaged

Mysore/Mysuru: The heavy rains, accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds, that lashed the city last night, has resulted in uprooting of trees in many localities and minor damages to a few houses too. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from any part of the city.

Most parts of the city plunged into darkness for well over five hours as several electric poles too got damaged and transformers got burst. The CESC authorities immediately cut-off power supplies in many localities as a precautionary measure and electricity was restored only after well-past midnight following repairs.

More than 20 roadside trees were uprooted, mainly in localities such as Bannimantap, Muneshwaranagar, N.R. Mohalla, Gandhinagar, Kyathamaranahalli,Gourishankarnagar, Kuvempunagar, Niveditanagar, T.K. Layout, Kurubarahalli Circle and J.P. Nagar.

MCC Abhaya team swung into action by removing the trees or branches that had fallen on to the roads, blocking traffic.

A tree fell upon a parked car in Gandhinagar 5th Cross, resulting in damages to the car and other vehicles parked closeby, while at least five electric poles were damaged in Kesare as tree trunks fell upon them.

A huge branch of a tree that fell on Udayaravi Road in Kuvempunagar resulted in disruption of traffic on the busy road. MCC’s Abhaya team rushed to the spot and cleared the tree branch to restore vehicular movement.

Another tree was uprooted at Government School in Naganahalli on the outskirts of the city. Bannimantap Fire Brigade personnel led by Fire Officer Shivaswamy rushed to the spot and cleared the tree.

This apart, many low-lying areas of the city reported water logging, with storm water gushing into homes and causing hardship to the residents. Water gushed into many homes in Amruth Layout, where JNNurm houses are built.