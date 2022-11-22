Heightened alert continues in city

November 22, 2022

Round-the-clock vigil at all entry points with CCTV recordings

Mysore/Mysuru: The state of high alert has continued in Mysuru city and all the entry points, especially from Bengaluru through the KRS Road and through Manipal Hospital Junction, are being watched and screened round-the-clock.

Police are also checking vehicles at other entry points like the Bannur Road, H.D. Kote Road, T. Narasipur and Nanjangud Roads, Bogadi Road, and Hunsur Road. The alert was issued soon after the reports of blast accused Mohammad Shariq staying in a rented room at Lokanayakanagar near Metagalli where bomb-making materials were recovered.

Police teams are guarding the check-posts 24×7 and are questioning motorists on the purpose of their visit to Mysuru, the areas they are heading to and also the number of occupants in a particular vehicle. In many cases, documents are checked as part of the heightened vigil.

Vehicle registration number plates are being checked and verified with hand-held devices and those vehicles that bear the registration numbers of outside Karnataka are being thoroughly checked. Each check-post has been equipped with CCTV cameras and the footage is also monitored by the control room set up at the office of the City Police Commissioner.

While Police teams led by Sub-Inspectors have been deployed at all the entry points to perform their duties in three shifts, Inspectors and other senior officers are monitoring and reporting to their seniors.

Police were seen keeping a close watch on public movement at City Railway Station, City Bus Stand, Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Devaraja Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and other prominent locations. Dog squads, bomb detection and disposal squads are being used for screening of parcels at Bus Stands and Railway Station.