Helmet Checking Drive: Is the Concern Real?

Sir,

This is with respect to the helmet quality checking drive by the City Police. While the avowed intention of this drive is to protect the riders in case of an accident, several questions arise as to the real reasons and intentions behind such a move.

Firstly, these helmets which are also called half-helmets, made their entry about 2-3 years ago when the Police made it compulsory for the pillion rider also to wear the helmet and since then the Police have not said a word about it. If they were not acceptable, why did the Police wait so long to take action? They could have acted right then and avoided the purchase of such helmets by thousands, may be lakhs of motorists. The belated action indicates that the Police are after the innocent wearers and out to fine them only.

Two-wheelers are used not only for longer commutes but importantly also for short errands like quick shopping and purchase of household needs in which case it is definitely a cumbersome exercise to wear a full helmet as is experienced by everybody. These short helmets would come in handy in such situations as they provide protection as well as convenience with risk of accident being less in such cases. However the Police’s strategy is to crouch in most unexpected of places and catch hold of the motorists only to fine them. The checking by Cops is increasingly being viewed as harassment to the public.

Why is there an undue weight-age only on checking helmets? Does wearing a helmet ensure observance of all traffic rules? What about careless driving, driving while speaking on mobile and other graver, more hazardous behaviours like wrong side driving? One finds that there are no cops to enforce these rules because most of the manpower is deployed in checking for helmets and fining the public.

While the role of helmets in preventing injuries post accident cannot be disputed, what are the actions taken to prevent the accidents in the first place? Why are the Police giving importance to only a post accident scenario and not towards preventive measures which is more important?

Finally, has the Police done an ABC analysis of the various causes of accidents resulting in the grievous injuries or death and tailored their action based on the maximum incidence of fatalities? How about the unscientific road humps and barricades which are more hazardous?

With hyphenating of traffic violations with only wearing of a helmet and targeting to collect huge amounts as fines, the Police are only trying to create more offenders and greater amounts of fines which in no way would help the cause.

I hope the Traffic Cops would suitably amend their priorities and become people-friendly rather than trying to use every rule in the book to enforce and inconvenience the motorists.

– Shivaram Nayak, Hebbal I Stage, 16.3.2018

