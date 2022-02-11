Heritage style toilet at Town Hall by April end

February 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The city will have a heritage toilet by the end of April this year with all the heritage architectural characteristics attached to them. Works are already underway at the Town Hall premises and a firm foundation is being laid for the building.

The foundation stone is being laid towards the east of the Town Hall (Gandhi Square side) and a 40×60 plot has been earmarked for the facility. As per the architect’s impression of the heritage toilet, the structure will complement the heritage character of the Town Hall and will have all its traditional, structural and heritage aspects.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Namma Mysuru Foundation (NMF) for the construction and operation of the toilets under BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) arrangement and accordingly, the land was handed over to NMF on Aug. 27, 2020.

The foundation stone for the heritage toilet was laid on Sept. 28, 2020 by District Minister S.T. Somashekar and the then Mayor Tasneem. Works had come to a standstill due to the first, second and third wave of COVID-19.

Picture shows works under progress.

Dasharath, Managing Trustee of NMF told Star of Mysore that work on the foundation began last week. Once the basement is ready, precast materials that are being prepared at a different site will be brought here to be joined and set up. The NMF will build the toilet at a cost of Rs.1.5 crore without any assistance from the Government.

The NMF will maintain and operate the heritage toilet for five years and then hand over the same to the MCC in a spic-and-span condition. Anti-skid granite flooring will be provided for vacant areas, flooring for baths and toilets, he added. Looking at the present pace of works, the full-fledged toilet will be ready by April end and later it will be put to public use, he said.

The toilets will have separate portions for men and women, an exclusive portion for the physically challenged attached with ramp facility, a baby-feeding facility for lactating mothers, a full-fledged security room and adequate space for hand wash.

Before the Foundation was finalised to build the toilet, the MCC took into consideration the good architectural design and heritage characteristic building submitted by NMF. It is the first-of-its-kind toilet in the country.