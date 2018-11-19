Hinkal Flyover junction to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Mysuru: Although the works on Hinkal Flyover is almost complete, it seems that its inauguration may be delayed further and this time the gala event will depend on the availability of VVIPs both from the State and the Centre.

While local authorities including District Minister G.T. Devegowda want Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to open the flyover on Nov.28, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha wants Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to inaugurate it and he is available only on Dec.7.

Once inaugurated, the Hinkal Flyover junction will be named after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said Pratap Simha. He said that already the junction has Vajpayee’s name and an attractive sign board will be erected at the junction in the former PM’s name.

The Hinkal Flyover, the first flyover in the city, is waiting for inauguration as all the major works have been completed. It was scheduled to be inaugurated before Dasara but was postponed as some of the minor works had to be completed. Again, the announcement of by-polls schedule for the three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in the State came in the way of inauguration.

The Flyover has been constructed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at a cost of Rs. 21.5 crore (original project cost Rs. 13.5 crore) with the works on the project commencing on June 22, 2016. The 4-lane Flyover is 510 meters long and 17.20 meters wide, with 1.20 meter central median. The project has been executed under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) scheme, with the Centre funding 60 percent, the State Government and MUDA 20% each.

As the project’s major funding is from the Centre, Pratap Simha, who inspected the Flyover this morning, wants Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to inaugurate, sources said. A tentative date of Nov. 28 was fixed by Minister G.T. Devegowda for CM Kumaraswamy to inaugurate. However, the Minister has now been informed about MP’s views and the inauguration date has been fixed for Dec. 7.

The date will be finalised in consultation with the CM and the announcement is expected to be made at the MUDA Board meeting on Nov. 24. Also, a MUDA Adalat has been organised on Nov. 29 where State Urban Development Minister U.T. Khader will hear public grievances. The same day, he will hold a meeting of officials from MCC, MUDA and Slum Board at Deputy Commissioner’s Office.