Home Guards lend shoulders to City Cops in their Virus fight

April 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With people moving around for urgent works and the Police under severe stress to maintain vigil on city roads and check-posts, the services rendered by the Home Guards, who are lending their shoulders to the Police in enforcing lockdown rules, has to be remembered and commended.

These Home Guards too are among the Corona Warriors, who are working tirelessly in enforcing lockdown rules, creating awareness about the Dos and Don’ts during lockdown and are assisting the Police by conducting checking for violators in the lanes and by-lanes of the urban areas and the interiors of the rural areas.

This apart, the Home Guards are working on par with the Police even in dangerous situations and bearing the brunt of some negligent persons who indulge in wordy duel with them. The Home Guards are also helping the Police in maintaining law and order situation along with the enforcement of lockdown rules and regulations.

Under the Police Department, there are nearly 250 Home Guards in city and more than 70 at various places in the district, who are toiling day and night to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. These Home Guards are a relief to the Police Department which is facing a staff crunch.

Though a few people abuse them in the absence of Police personnel, the Home Guards are not losing their confidence and are still serving the people, for which they have to be complimented.

Food on roads

While most people are safe at their homes receiving groceries from the Government and other organisations and spending the lockdown period with their family members by watching TV, playing with children, it is impossible for the Police and the Home Guards to be like that as they have to be in their designated spot till their shift gets over.

They do not get food from their homes and have to eat whatever the Police Department or others give and consume the same on roadsides. There is even problem for drinking water to them.

These personnel, especially women, cannot even attend nature’s call and they work for 8-10 hours continuously despite such problems. Life is not easy for these personnel even after they come home as the fear of Coronavirus does not allow them to mingle freely with their family members and also spend good time with their children.

Home Guards do not have life security. Though they work under the Police, Excise, Tourism and other Departments, they are only paid honorarium, which is also delayed sometimes.

They have to work day and night during emergencies and with no transport facility, they have to move around in their own two-wheelers, spending money on fuel. Those who do not have two-wheelers have to depend on others to reach their work place.

If their salaries are delayed, they have to take loan by paying interest to private financers. Despite facing such problems, Home Guards are protecting the people and their services should be appreciated by one and all.

Members of the public, who have understood the efforts and problems faced by the Home Guards have urged for the payment of salaries on time and also provide necessary facilities, which would boost their confidence in such trying times.