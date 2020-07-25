HOPCOMS to door deliver horticultural produce

July 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The city’s HOPCOMS, coming under the Horticulture Department, has come up with ‘Hopcoms Online’, a mobile app that enables delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables to the doorsteps of customers.

The customers can download ‘Hopcoms Online’ app from Google Play Store, register their names, browse and then send their orders online to HOPCOMS.

Customers’ orders will reach their doorsteps within 24 hours. Customers can view the prices of fresh fruits and vegetables on the app and pay online while ordering or on delivery of the products, according to a press release from the Deputy Director of Horticulture, Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru. For details, contact Mob: 82778-14143.