Humanitarian Excellence Award conferred

Mysore/Mysuru: B.V. Panduranga Rao, a Bengaluru-based Cartoonist, was conferred with the most coveted social award of I CAN Foundation — National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2021 — at a glittering ceremony organised at a hotel in New Delhi on Dec. 20.
He was felicitated with a memento and a medal. The award was conferred based on his outstanding achievements and contribution for the past 50 years for various activities including bringing awareness on environment through his works.
And also for winning awards and prizes at National and International Cartoon Contests for his Cartoons.
MP Rahul Kaswan was the chief guest during the Awards Ceremony.
I am extremely thankful to you sir for publishing my Humanitarian achievement Award news in your Star of Mysore news Daily. It really motivates me to keep going with my passion.
It is for your information that even though my Home Town is Sidlaghatta I studied in Mysore , Chamundi Puram Primary, Middle school and Hardwicke High Scool ( I was with my Grand Parents } before doing my PUC in National College , Bangalore.
I did my diploma in Mechanical Engg in Chintamani in 1964 before I went to Join Bhilai Steel Plant. Settled back in Bangalore in 2001 after retirement.
