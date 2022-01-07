Humanitarian Excellence Award conferred

January 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: B.V. Panduranga Rao, a Bengaluru-based Cartoonist, was conferred with the most coveted social award of I CAN Foundation — National Humanitarian Excellence Award 2021 — at a glittering ceremony organised at a hotel in New Delhi on Dec. 20.

He was felicitated with a memento and a medal. The award was conferred based on his outstanding achievements and contribution for the past 50 years for various activities including bringing awareness on environment through his works.

And also for winning awards and prizes at National and International Cartoon Contests for his Cartoons.

MP Rahul Kaswan was the chief guest during the Awards Ceremony.