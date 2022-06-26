Hundreds participate in BAI Green Marathon

June 26, 2022

World Environment Month celebrations – 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Environment Month (WEM) celebrations, Builders Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, had organised BAI Bairy Developers Green Marathon with the theme ‘Run with us in the green corridors of Mysore’ in city this morning.

Over 700 people participated in the event which featured a 5-km and 10-km run for men and women. University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar flagged off the 5-km and 10-km run respectively at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri.

The 10-km run was open for men and women of all ages. It passed through Senate Bhavan, SJCE Road, AYUSH Circle, Government Press, Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, Ekalavya Circle, Kalamandira, Hunsur Road and KSOU before culminating at the starting point.

The 5-km run was for under 16 years boys and girls and for Open men and women category. It passed through Senate Bhavan, SJCE Road, AYUSH Circle, Moulya Bhavan before culminating at the starting point.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Hemantha Kumar lauded the initiative taken up by the BAI, Mysore Centre, in organising events on Green concepts. “Conservation of environment is necessary to protect mankind and all the living organisms in and around us. UoM every year takes the initiative to conserve the environment by planting 1,000 saplings every year,” he said.

Winners 10-km run

Open-Women: K.M. Archana (43.91 min) – 1st place, Nagashree (45 min) – 2nd and Meera (55.30 min) – 3rd place.

Open-Men: Shivaji (30.33 min) – 1st place, Dushanth (30.58 min) – 2nd and Nithin (31.50 min) – 3rd place.

5-Km run

Under 16 boys: R. Anirudh (19.12 min) – 1st place, K. Nithin (19.38 min) – 2nd and Tharun Gowda (20.02 min) – 3rd.

Girls: H.R. Haripriya (33.13 min) – 1st place, Prerana Thammaiah (39.52 min) – 2nd and O.S. Niharika (40.27 min) – 3rd.

Open-women: R. Usha (19.56 min) – 1st place, Riya Achaiah (23 min) 2nd and M.S. Saroja (27 min) – 3rd.

Open-men: Rahul Shukla (15.1 min) – 1st place, Vaibhav (15.18 min) – 2nd and Rahul (15.19 min) – 3rd.

The cash prize for 10-km run was Rs. 6,000 (first), Rs. 4, 000 (second) and Rs. 3,000 (third) while for 5-km run was Rs. 5,000 (first), Rs. 3, 000 (second) and Rs. 1,000 (third).

Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) Assistant Director Suresh, Miss Mysuru 2022 fame Tanishka Murthy, Clearmedi Radiant Hospital, Mysuru, General Manager Manjunath, Spartan’s Gym and Fitness Managing Director Shivanand were the guests of honour. BAI, Mysore Centre Chairman R. Raghunath, Chairman Elect and WEM-2022 Chairman Nagaraj V. Bairy, WEM-2022 Hon. Secretary Venkatesh Prasad, BAI Hon. Secretary V. Srinath, Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) Managing Trustee A.V. Sridhar, Hon. Secretary M.S. Ramprasad, BAI Office-bearer B.S. Dinesh and others were present.

Chamundi Challenge cycling competition held

Over 100 participants from Mysuru and Bengaluru took part in the Chamundi Challenge Cycling Competition jointly organised by BAI, Mysore Centre and MBCT yesterday morning.

The competition was organised to encourage adults and kids to adopt cycling as an official sport.

Department of Commercial Tax Assistant Commissioner Ramesh Narasaiah flagged off the 6.8-km cyclothon from Chamundi Hill entrance arch till Devikere. The competition was held for various age categories: U-14 years (Boys & Girls); U- 16 years (Boys & Girls); U-18 years (Boys & Girls); Men, Women, Master (38+years), Grand Masters (45+years), Veterans (55+ years).

Ironman Western Australia 2019 Triathlon winner and Dentist Dr. Usha Hegde, International cyclist Mahesh Choudhary and Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust Managing Trustee and Mysuru Book Club Founder, Managing Trustee Shubha Sanjay Urs presented trophy and cash prizes for the winners. The cash prize for Men and Women category was Rs. 5,000 (first), Rs. 3,000 (second) and Rs. 2,000 (third) while for Under 18 years Boys and Girls was Rs. 3,000 (first), Rs. 2,000 (second) and Rs. 1, 000 (third). The remaining category participants were presented medals and certificates.

BAI, Mysore Centre Chairman R. Raghunath, WEM-2022 Chairman Nagaraj V. Bairy, Office bearer B.S. Dinesh, Cyclothon Competition Convenor B.S. Chandrashekar Bharadwaj, Shanthi C. Bharadwaj, G. Ashok, Veena Ashok and others were present.