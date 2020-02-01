Hundreds perform Mass Suryanamaskara
Hundreds perform Mass Suryanamaskara

February 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: About 700 yoga enthusiasts from across the city took part in Mass 108 Suryanamaskara organised by Mysore Yoga Okkuta marking its 19th anniversary, in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate here early this morning.

Ratha Saptami is symbolically represented in the form of Sun God Surya turning his Ratha (Chariot) drawn by seven-horses (representing seven colours)towards the Northern hemisphere in a North-Easterly direction. It is also symbolic of the change of season to spring and the start of harvesting season. 

Ratha Saptami also marks the gradual increase in temperature across South India, awaiting the arrival of spring season. It also marks the birth of Surya and hence celebrated as Surya Jayanti.

With  Yoga enthusiasts assembling at the venue at 5.30 am, the event began at 6 am. The 108 Surya Namaskara was performed in four steps — First step (30), second (24), third (30) and fourth (24), with each step having ten counts from 108 to 1080.

Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji, Founder of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy temple in Vijayanagar, graced the occasion.

All the participants were distributed ‘Prasada’ after the event, according to Mysore Yoga Okkuta President Dr. B.P.Murthy.

The Okkuta Hon. President Dr. A.S. Chandrashekar, District AYUSH Officer Dr.Seethalakshmi, Yoga Federation of Mysuru’s D. Srihari and others were present during the Mass Yoga.

