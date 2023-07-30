I-Day: Promote usage of eco-friendly flags
July 30, 2023

DC holds preliminary meeting in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has called upon officials to hold all Independence Day related programmes in an organised manner.

He was speaking after chairing an Independence Day preliminary meeting at his office here on Wednesday.

Calling upon the officials to make all necessary arrangements for flag hoisting on I-Day (Aug. 15), he directed them to promote usage of eco-friendly flags and ban plastic flags.

Instructing the officials to organise programmes with the involvement of freedom fighters and to honour family members of freedom fighters, the DC asked the DDPI and Kannada and Culture Department  officials to host cultural programmes with the participation of school children.

He also directed the Police to provide tight security at I-Day parade venue and at other venues where cultural programmes will take place  and to ensure that all the programmes go on smoothly at all venues.

Additional DC KavithaRajaram, Additional SP B.N. Nandini, other officials and leaders of various organisations  attended the meeting.

