MCC Zone-1 office inaugurated

July 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Mayor Shivakumar inaugurated the new MCC Zone-1 office building located at 5th Cross, Uttaradi Mutt Road, K.R. Mohalla here yesterday.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Corporators B.V. Manjunath, Shantakumari, Shobha Sunil, M.V. Ramprasad, Chayadevi and SoumyaUmesh, MCC Zonal Officers Manjunath Reddy and Satyamurthy, Development Officer Shushrutha and others were present.

The building has been built at a cost of Rs. 3 crore. The building features vehicle parking at the Ground Floor, Engineering, Revenue, Birth and Death Registration, Electricity Billing Sections and KarnatakaOne Centre on the First and Second Floors.

The MCC Zone-1 office will start functioning from the new building by the second week of August. The old office, that was housed in an old building in the park adjacent to AkkanaBalaga School in Agrahara, was too congested and lacked infrastructure, besides causing inconvenience to the public and staff.

District Minister absent

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who was supposed to inaugurate the new building, was absent. Though the inauguration was scheduled to take place at 11 am, the District Minister failed to turn up on time, though the other guests, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MP PratapSimha, MLAs T.S. Srivatsa, K. Harishgowda and TanveerSait, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, had arrived on time.

After waiting for more than an hour for the District Minister, the guests left the place. Later at 1 pm, the MCC Commissioner Shariff contacted the District Minister, when he told that he cannot come due to his other preoccupations, following which KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Mayor Shivakumar, who remained at the spot, inaugurated the new building in the presence of Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, severalCorporators and MCC officials.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the District Minister could not attend the building inauguration as he took part in an Agriculture Department programme at Jaladarshini Guest House and had to go to receive the Chief Minister upon his arrival in the city.