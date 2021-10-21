Illegal and haphazard petty shops on Mahadevapura-Rammanahalli Main Road

October 21, 2021

Sir,

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the illegal encroachment of public property along the busy Mahadevapura-Rammanahalli Main Road.

The roads have become narrower due to the extension of the shops onto the pavement by the shopkeepers.

Vendors put their stalls on the pavement and on the side of the streets, thus making it impossible for the pedestrians to walk on the streets.

Many people like me fear to take these roads, which are already narrow and have regular movement of vehicles, especially speeding buses. This stretch, with petty shops galore and heavy traffic, may soon become accident-prone, if the authorities fail to take timely action.

Besides, the overflowing garbage bin near St. Arnold Central School is emanating foul smell and it has become difficult to pass by that way.

I appeal to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner to look into the matter and take strict action against the encroachers on the Main Road.

– Aruna Girish, Sathagalli Extension, 18.10.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]