Illegal transportation of cattle: Three arrested; 12 cows, seven calves rescued

November 16, 2019

Mysuru: City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested three persons, who were found transporting cattle in a lorry illegally and have rescued 12 cows and seven calves from the lorry.

The arrested are Tamil Nadu-based 40-year-old Dilvaraj and 50-year-old V.S. Tangachan and 60-year-old Sridaran of Mallapuram district in Kerala.

Acting on a tip off that the trio were transporting cattle to Kerala without any relevant documents, the CCB Police stopped the lorry near Devegowda Circle in Alanahalli Police limits on Nov.12 and arrested the trio besides rescuing the cattle.

A case has been registered at Alanahalli Police Station.

