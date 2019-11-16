Illegal transportation of cattle: Three arrested; 12 cows, seven calves rescued
News

Illegal transportation of cattle: Three arrested; 12 cows, seven calves rescued

November 16, 2019

Mysuru: City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested three persons, who were found transporting cattle in a lorry illegally and have rescued 12 cows and seven calves from the lorry.

The arrested are Tamil Nadu-based 40-year-old Dilvaraj and 50-year-old V.S. Tangachan and 60-year-old Sridaran of Mallapuram district in Kerala.

Acting on a tip off that the trio were transporting cattle to Kerala without any relevant documents, the CCB Police stopped the lorry near Devegowda Circle in Alanahalli Police limits on Nov.12 and arrested the trio besides rescuing the cattle.

A case has been registered at Alanahalli Police Station.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Illegal transportation of cattle: Three arrested; 12 cows, seven calves rescued”

  1. citizen says:
    November 16, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Good that they were not from minorities, if not society will allege they are killing our Gowmata, they are eating our Gowmata.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching