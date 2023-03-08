International Women’s Day | Women are dexterous and born multi-taskers: Dr. B.N. Nandini, Additional Superintendent of Police

March 8, 2023

By Shadan Muneer

Dr. B.N. Nandini took charge in July 2022. A native of Mandya, she completed her education in her native district and attained her Ph.D. in Kannada Literature. Born to farmer parents, this gusty woman started her career as a teacher and also worked as a Panchayat Development Officer. She cracked the KPSC exam and entered into Police services. She had earlier served as the Dy.SP in Shivamogga and as ASP in Hassan for four years. She is passionate about gardening and is an avid reader who enjoys spending time with her son.

Star of Mysore (SOM): Hailing from a rural area to reach such a high position is inspiring. Tell us about your formative years.

Nandini: I primarily studied at Government institutions and I have always been self-motivated. My parents encouraged me and my siblings to do well academically. The rural atmosphere made me independent at an early age and I was inclined towards serving people. I initially started my career as a teacher and also served as PDO. Later I cleared KPSC and got trained at Karnataka Police Academy.

SOM: Did you have to face gender disparity?

Nandini: Once we wear the uniform, all are equal. We do the same job as men, be it shooting, training or running. Fortunately, I haven’t experienced any discrimination. It all depends on perception and our behaviour and attitude also count.

SOM: Are common crimes against women on the rise or seeing a declining trend? What steps are being taken to handle this?

Nandini: During COVID-19, domestic abuse cases were high as there was an imbalance at home and financial insecurities. In the current situation, cases relating to physical violence are low as women are becoming more financially independent and confident. But it doesn’t mean that working women do not face harassment. Mental and emotional torture cases still exist. When women come to us to report a case, we start with counselling. We also suggest psychiatric counselling for women who are mentally disturbed. Cases against physical harassment and domestic violence depend on the gravity of the case and an FIR can be filed.

SOM: Do you conduct workshops for girls in rural areas regarding safety?

Nandini: Yes. We have a beat system which includes visiting schools compulsorily in rural areas and educating them about child marriage, POCSO Act, traffic rules, illegal activities and their rights. These interaction sessions build up their confidence.

SOM: Are women’s helpline numbers beneficial? How do they function?

Nandini: The centrally-controlled emergency helpline 112 has been functioning well and getting positive feedback. We have 13 GPS-attached vehicles parked at different locations. Once we get a call, the nearest vehicle starts immediately; we get around 80 calls a day and the response time is between 15 – 18 minutes but depends on the location.

SOM: Give us some tips for women’s safety and self-defence.

Nandini: You must act responsibly, be vigilant and act swiftly when need arises. Simple safety techniques will also be useful and how you handle the situation is important. You can defend yourself only when you are confident. Carrying pepper spray is not a bad idea if you are in an isolated place. Society as a whole also needs to play a responsible role because Police cannot be present everywhere and at every time.

SOM: It must be challenging for you to manage personal chores. What do you like doing in your free time?

Nandini: I don’t find it difficult to strike a balance. Women are dexterous and are born multi-taskers. They can juggle multiple roles and balance home and profession with ease. For me, patience is the key and family support goes a long way. To strike a balance, it is important not to mix both. Proper time management also plays a role and doing things right saves a lot of time.

I like reading and enjoy gardening too. I listen to light music and spending time with my son is something that I look forward to. Yoga is also part of my daily routine.

SOM: What’s your take on Women’s Day?

Nandini: Women have the power to bring in a new life. They are the strength of society and have come a long way. It is nice to celebrate womanhood and exchange greetings. Every woman is an inspiration and deserves to be respected and applauded.