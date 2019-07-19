‘Invitations will be in the name of royal family elder’

Mysuru: Invitations for events are generally issued in the name of the household elder and even for Dasara, invitations will be in the name of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who is the senior person of the erstwhile royal family.
This was stated by M.L. Varchuswee Raje Urs, a relative of scion of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar following a discussion among the public in the wake of Yaduveer’s name missing in the invitation sent out for the birth anniversary celebrations of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar that was held at Mysore Palace yesterday.
Clarifying on the issue and putting an end to the discussions, Varchuswee Raje Urs said that traditionally all invitations are sent out in the name of elders and this has been practiced since ages. Even when Jayachamaraja Wadiyar ascended the throne, the invitations for events were in the name of his father.
After Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the invites were sent in the name of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar and now, the invitations will be in the name of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, he clarified.
This is a unwarranted question. The fact of the matter is the function was organised by HHSNW foundation of which HH Pramoda Devi Wadiyar happens to be its chairperson. Even the daughters name was included in the invite . They were on stage by virtue of being the Trustees of the Foundation. Just the other day when Jayachamarajendra Ursu Education Trust celebrated the Birth Centenary , both the names of Pramoda Devi and Yaduveer was printed in their respective capacity as Patron and President of the Trust.
It is unfortunate the media is trying to playing mischief !
A sentence in My earlier post should be read as: Even the daughters name was not included in the invite .