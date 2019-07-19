JC Wadiyar introduced Five-Year plans even before Independence: Ex-MP

Mysuru: Former Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan has said that Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (JC Wadiyar) should be credited for introducing Five-Year plans even before independence.

He was speaking after inaugurating Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Birth Centenary Celebrations organised by Karnataka Rajya Ursu Sanghatanegala Okkoota at Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road in the city yesterday.

Pointing out that although Jawaharlal Nehru introduced the five-year plans after he became the Prime Minister post-independence, Dhruvanarayan said that Jayachamaraja Wadiyar had introduced such plans, with a focus on rural development.

Noting that Jayachamaraja Wadiyar become the Maharaja at the young age of 21, he said that the erstwhile Mysore ruler was good-hearted and gave a good administration.

Stating that the Mysore Maharajas gave prominence to Democracy during their rule, the former MP said that Mahatma Gandhi, who was very much impressed with the Mysore Ruler, bestowed ‘Rajarshi’ award on Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Noting that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was the first to introduce reservation for oppressed sections of the Society, he said that the contribution of the erstwhile Mysore Rulers in the upliftment of backward and marginalised sections of the Society in old Mysore region, was enormous.

Maintaining that the Mysore Rulers are role models for today’s politicians and administrators, Dhruvanarayan stressed on the need for all people representatives to follow the ideals of the Maharajas in working for the welfare of the people.

The former MP further said that he would make honest efforts for providing reservation to Ursu community and also hold talks with the authorities for constructing D. Devaraj Urs Bhavans at Mysuru and H.D. Kote.

Senior actress Bharathi Vishnuvardhan in her address, said that Jayachamaraja Wadiyar was permanently etched in the minds of the people. Claiming that Mysuru is her favourite destination, she recalled her association with Mysuru since her childhood.

Stating that it was Goddess Chamundeshwari who made her a daughter-in-law of Mysuru, the veteran actress said that she was constructing a memorial for her late actor husband Vishnuvardhan at Mysuru as the late actor was very much found of the city.

Actor Anirudh, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa, Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs, Sri Ramaseva Ursu Mandali President Lakshmikantha Raje Urs and others were present.

