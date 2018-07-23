Is security at KRS Dam fool-proof ?

Mandya: With Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district full to the brim, there seems to be no fool-proof security at the dam site if one goes by yesterday’s happening where the security guards themselves had let some visitors with VIP influence enter the tourist spot through the restricted entry gate, thus raising many an eyebrow among thousands of weekend tourists.

The Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring fool-proof security and safety of the dam which has reached its maximum capacity after four years. But recently, there are accusations that the KSISF, bowing to pressure from influential people, have been freely allowing many people to travel on the dam.

The entry from the Southern Gate of the dam is allowed only for Irrigation Department officials, Police and authorised Government servants while others are not allowed.

However, some people are gaining entry into the dam by using their influence, which has earned the wrath of the general public who are not allowed.

Also, those successful in entering the dam, take selfies and indulge in photo-shoot, despite a total ban on such acts.

Of late, there has been a huge increase in tourist footfalls to the dam to witness the colourfully illuminated reservoir. However, the tourists are a disappointed lot as they are not allowed entry into the dam. But the entry of VVIPs, VIPs and their family members to the dam has not gone down well with many tourists who wondered whether the KSISF and the Police were selective in allowing entry and acting as per their whims and fancies.

Will the district administration, KSISF and the Police answer these questions by tourists?

Even as reports on security lapse at KRS dam were published in a section of the press and telecast in some TV channels, Mandya SP G. Radhika has claimed that she does not know anything about it.

Speaking to SOM this morning, Radhika bluntly questioned ‘What has happened now?’

Claiming that she was not aware of the alleged security lapse at the dam site, she casually said that she would verify the reports.

When contacted, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Manjushri could not be reached on phone.

Additional DC B.P. Vijay said that he had no knowledge of any security lapse at the dam and no one had informed him either.

‘I am not aware of reports of security lapse in print and TV media. The dam security is the responsibility of the District SP and I would not like to comment further’, he said.