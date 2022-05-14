‘Janata Jaladhare’ culminates with massive rally

May 14, 2022

JD(S) reaffirms resolve to win Assembly polls

Bengaluru: A year ahead of the Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday sounded the poll bugle at the massive rally culminating the nearly month-long ‘Janata Jaladhare Yatra’ at Bavikere near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district.

The ‘Janata Jaladhare’ march, aimed at seeking implementation of all irrigation and drinking water projects in the State, was launched on Apr. 16, marking Hanuma Jayanthi.

Addressing the rally, former CM and top JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said that the party has resolved to come to power on its own in 2023 Assembly polls.

Asserting that the JD(S) would rise like a phoenix in the State as it did a couple of decades ago, Kumaraswamy said that he would take out a second round of Ratha Yatra in June or July, when he would cover all the 224 Assembly segments of the State.

Maintaining that he would not rest from now on and he would strive hard to make the resolution of coming to power a reality, Kumaraswamy said that he was fed up with running coalition Governments.

Reiterating his pledge to bring the JD(S) back to power, the former CM asked the party workers to make all-out efforts to bring a truly Secular Government to power in Karnataka.

JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who also addressed the rally, said that the party would fight till the end for getting the State’s rightful share in all inter-State river disputes.

Pointing out that it has become imperative for the party to fight for secular ideals, he underlined the need for regional parties to come to power in order to address local issues. The rally is the beginning of the party’s campaign for the Assembly polls, he said adding that the national parties had utterly failed in meeting the aspirations of the people.

Pattanayakanahlli Spatikapuri Mutt Seer Sri Nanjavadhoota Swamiji too addressed the rally.

‘Ganga Arathi’

As part of the rally, a team of over 20 priests from Varanasi performed ‘Ganga Arathi’ ritual amidst huge applause from the large crowd.

Prior to addressing the rally, Kumaraswamy sought the blessings of his father H.D. Deve Gowda and mother Chennamma.

KSRTC buses hired

The JD(S) had engaged hundreds of KSRTC buses to ferry people from different parts of the State. As a result, the regular commuters faced a lot of inconvenience as the KSRTC cancelled a good number of its regular trips, especially in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and other districts in old Mysuru region.

According to sources, the party had hired nearly 550 KSRTC buses and 600 private buses in Hassan district alone, the home district of former PM Deve Gowda and a few hundred KSRTC buses in several other districts, including Mysuru.

HDK offers prayers at Chamundi Hill temple

Earlier in the day, H.D. Kumaraswamy offered special prayers at Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.

Later speaking to presspersons, HDK said that he visited the Hill temple to pray for the success of the ‘Janata Jaladhare’ rally.

Replying to a question, Kumaraswamy said that the party would field a capable candidate in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, which the party had won in the 2018 polls with G.T. Devegowda as the candidate.

Stating that he was happy that the State was receiving copious rainfall after the JD(S) launched the ‘Janata Jaladhare’ last month, the former CM said that this was a good sign for the party.

Maintaining that the month-long programme was successful in reaching out to the people on water issues, he appealed the people to give a five-year term for the party. He promised to complete all the pending irrigation and drinking water projects if the party was voted to power with an absolute majority.