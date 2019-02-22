JD(S)-BJP decide to continue alliance in Mysuru ZP

Mysuru: Even as the JD(S) has aligned with the Congress in forming the State Government, the JD(S) in a different stance in respect of Mysuru, on Thursday decided to continue with its alliance in Mysuru ZP, with the ZP Presidential polls scheduled to take place tomorrow (Feb.23).

JD(S) leaders, who held two meetings yesterday one at Jaladarshini Guest House and another at a private hotel, held prolonged discussions and ultimately decided to continue the party’s alliance with the BJP in Mysuru ZP, thus debunking the efforts of Congress to forge an alliance with the JD(S).

With the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in power in the State, the Congress was making repeated efforts to ally with the JD(S) in Mysuru ZP too, the home district of former Chief Minister and CLP leader Siddharamaiah.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh and State JD(S) President A.H. Vishwanath held first round of meeting with JD(S) ZP members and other leaders of the district at Jaladarashini Guest House, during which most of the ZP members opposed an alliance with the Congress, following which another round of meeting was held at a private hotel, where it was ultimately decided to continue the alliance with BJP.

With top JD(S) leaders of the district stamping the JD(S)-BJP alliance, the JD(S) will get the President post, while the BJP will have the Vice-President post, a formula which has been in existence since the JD(S)-BJP alliance came to power in Mysuru ZP – following the polls held in February 2016.

With the JD(S) deciding to continue its alliance with the BJP, now all eyes will be on tomorrow’s Presidential polls.

The ZP President’s post has been reserved for BCM (A) woman candidate, while the Vice-President’s post is reserved for General category.

JD(S) member Parimala Shyam who was elected from Antarasanthe seat in H.D. Kote Taluk is the likely candidate for the President post, as the JD(S) does not have another candidate belonging to BCM (A) woman category.

Even as Parimala Shyam of the JD(S) is almost certain to become the ZP President, the BJP is yet to decide on its candidate for the Vice-President post. The BJP may choose. Tagaduru ZP member Sadananda or Guruswamy, who represents Hadinaru seat as its candidate for the Vice-President post.

S.R. Mahesh defends alliance with BJP

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh has defended the decision to continue the alliance with the BJP.

Speaking to presspersons at Mysuru this Morning, Mahesh maintained that the JD(S) had given word to the BJP on continuing the alliance and the JD(S) has taken its decision accordingly.

Claiming that the alliance with the BJP at Mysuru ZP will have no impact on the JD(S) –Congress coalition government, Mahesh said the decision to go with the BJP was taken as most of the JD(S) members favoured it.

