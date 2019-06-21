JD(S) Chief threatens to quit as MLA if his resignation is not accepted
Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) leader and Hunsur MLA A.H. Vishwanath has threatened to quit Legislative Assembly if his resignation as State JD(S) Chief is not accepted by the party.

Addressing a press meet here this morning, Vishwanath said that he has tendered his resignation as State JD(S) President over 10 days ago and there was no question of him taking back the resignation.

Maintaining that he was not a tall leader to speak before JD(S) supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, Vishwanath reiterated that he would quit as MLA if his resignation was not accepted.

Pointing out that H.D. Deve Gowda has himself said about a possible mid-term polls in the State, Vishwanath asserted that the best deal for the party was CM H.D. Kumaraswamy taking over as State JD(S) Chief as well.

Stating that H.D. Deve Gowda came to his rescue during his troubled times, Vishwanath said that he was deeply pained at being ignored by CLP leader Siddharamaiah when he was the CM. He also expressed disappointment over the CM’s failure to allot portfolios to the two independent legislators who were inducted into the Cabinet last week.

June 21, 2019

